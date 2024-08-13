Wausau Coated Products Inc., an independent family-owned and operated leading manufacturer of adhesive-based label products, has announced the appointment of Joe Zanon as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Joe brings over two decades of manufacturing experience to the company. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan Technological University before starting his career with Besse Forest Products Group. During his 13 years with Besse, he progressed through various roles within their Wisconsin manufacturing operations serving as Plant Manager of a hardwood veneer, plywood, and lumber manufacturing site. In 2009, he joined Volm Companies in Antigo, WI, overseeing flexible printing and packaging manufacturing. For the past seven years, Joe has excelled as the Senior Director of Manufacturing at Volm, leading operations across multiple locations in Wisconsin, Idaho, and Washington.

In his role as Chief Operating Officer at Wausau Coated Products, Joe will manage the manufacturing processes across all Wausau Coated Products locations. His responsibilities will include overseeing operations, warehousing, scheduling, maintenance and engineering, and quality control. Furthermore, Joe will collaborate closely with the Sales and Product Development teams to safeguard and expand Wausau’s market share in the pressure-sensitive industry.

“Wausau Coated Products is fortunate to have Joe as part of our team with the experience and background that he brings to the company,” states, Ben Reif, President, Wausau Coated Products. “He is an excellent fit for our company and understands our culture. I am very excited to work with Joe and look forward to seeing what our team can accomplish with Joe as our COO."

“I am blessed to be joining an organization with a reputation for superior quality and customer service within the pressure sensitive and custom coated label markets, and to be a part of a talented, internal team with a genuine passion for manufacturing innovation rooted from the vision of the company’s founders,” states Joe Zanon, COO, Wausau Coated Products.