Butler Automatic, the leader in providing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) improvements for the packaging industry through automatic splicing, has announced their newest innovation - the Twin Tube Splicer - developed to accommodate the growing Twin Tube VFFS market, featuring an extremely compact design appropriate for the small space of many applications.

According to a recent global OEE benchmark analysis report from Evocon, the number one OEE blind spot seen from working with customers is availability. Evocon describes the issue as "Getting availability right - We often see a tendency to classify too many stops as planned, thus excluding them from the OEE calculation. As a result, the OEE score tends to be higher than it should be. Setting limits to planned stops so the process doesn't ignore them, and if operators take longer, immediately contributes to a reduction in OEE."

Recognizing the challenges food manufacturers are facing as they strive for increased production with a smaller footprint while boosting their OEE, Butler Automatic engineered the Twin Tube Splicer to redefine industry averages and to assist their clients with establishing market dominance.

"Manufacturers are eager to make 2024 the year they return to a normal, profitable operating environment. As the economy stabilizes manufacturers need to thrive, adapt and grow - doing more with less. Butler's new Twin Tube Splicer instantly increases VFFS lines' OEE by eliminating roll change downtime. Butler's trusted and patented splicing technology automatically splices both running rolls, directly improving production and performance. OEE improvements impacts the bottom line and many manufacturers are ready to see that,” states Martin McDonough, Vice President of Sales at Butler Automatic.

To learn more about how installing a Butler Automatic Twin Tube splicer can increase OEE and improve productivity, please visit www.butlerautomatic.com/contact-1.