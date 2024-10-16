With over 35 years of industry experience and a team of 20+ dedicated professionals, Lone Star Labels and Packaging is committed to delivering high-quality, custom labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging to a diverse range of industries, including Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Household, Industrial, Electronics, Health & Beauty, and more. The company identified a market shift five years ago and recognized the need for new equipment to accommodate the growing demand for shrink sleeves.

After careful consideration, Lone Star Labels and Packaging chose the Nilpeter FA-17 press for its exceptional quality, reliability, and ability to produce high-volume, complex labels, and shrink sleeves. The first FA-17, an 11-color press, combined with offline sheeting capabilities, significantly boosted production capacity and fueled rapid business expansion. Less than two years later, Lone Star Labels and Packaging acquired a second FA-17, a 10-color press highlighting its dedication to providing top-notch customer service.

Katie Wray, VP of Sales at Lone Star Labels and Packaging, commented on the investment: “We brought in our first FA-Line to meet the growing demand for shrink sleeves. It was so successful that we quickly brought in a second line to keep up with the demand. Having two almost identical presses gives our customers peace of mind knowing we have redundancy in our production, and we will be able to meet their needs even during unexpected downtime. The print quality and consistency, we get from the Nilpeter FA-Line is just outstanding.”

Brandon Wray, VP of Operations at Lone Star Labels and Packaging, elaborated on the decision to invest in Nilpeter presses: “We went through a lengthy process to find the right press supplier, but ultimately, we had no doubts about going with Nilpeter. The entire experience with them was very positive, and they have extensive knowledge of the right solutions. The combination of quality, the ability to hold register, and the positive feedback from our operators made it clear, that it had to be a Nilpeter. If I see a flexo press running something, I am certain that the Nilpeter FA-Line can do the same – and even better.”

Lone Star Labels and Packaging is at the forefront of innovation in the packaging industry. Beyond their renowned shrink sleeves, they offer an impressive array of pressure-sensitive labels and flexible packaging solutions, including the increasingly popular stick packs and pouches.

Their success is deeply rooted in a robust partnership with Nilpeter. The versatility of the FA-Line has empowered Lone Star to implement advanced quality control measures, such as the cutting-edge BST Tube Scanners. This not only maximizes the efficiency of their FA-lines but also ensures that their partners’ brands are impeccably protected, providing unparalleled peace of mind.

Moreover, these enhancements have significantly streamlined their GMI certification process, underscoring Lone Star’s commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging

Looking ahead, Lone Star Labels and Packaging is optimistic about the future and continues to achieve record sales. The company is exploring further expansion, potentially including wider presses like the FA-26, to meet growing demand.



