Florida-based print business, Catapult, has become the first company in the US to install the Nilpeter 26-inch nine-color printing press with die station. The new addition is the printer’s eighth FA-Line press in the last five years, but the first in 26″ web width, signifying a significant leap forward in printing capacity and delivery speed.

This investment sets Catapult apart as the only printer in the US with this specification of Nilpeter press, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in print. It follows a period of rapid growth for the business, which has progressed from start up to $55 million in just five and a half years.

The Nilpeter FA-26 enables Catapult to deliver unparalleled service by providing wider and faster capabilities, ensuring customers receive high-quality pressure sensitive labels, linerless labels, and narrow-web films in a fraction of the time, solidifying Catapult’s position as the quickest, most cost-effective printing business in the US marketplace.

For Mark Cook, Catapult’s Founder and Chairman, boosting the company’s printing capacity is part of his commitment to giving customers what they want.

“Catapult was founded to be different; to understand customers’ needs and make ‘yes’ the default answer,” he explains. “That’s why we keep 20% capacity available to undertake urgent jobs quickly without any impact on pre-booked work.”

“Having a whole suite of state-of-the-art equipment allows us to do this, and the 26-inch press is a complete game-changer, especially when combined with our highly skilled team, Crystal tracking and management information system. We’re grateful to the team at Nilpeter for installing this incredible piece of kit for us.”

Lenny DiGirolamo, President & Managing Director, Nilpeter USA, was equally excited about the latest installation. “In partnership with Catapult, we are setting new standards for business development and disrupting the industry in terms of innovation, technology, and ambitions,” he commented.

“Our collaboration has evolved rapidly over the past five years, and Catapult’s acquisition of their eighth FA-Line and first FA-26 with dye station in the US is a major success story for both us and them. We are truly excited for the years ahead.”