Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft m.b.H. has taken over the woven packaging division from German machinery producer Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H), based in Lengerich/Germany, as well as its Viennese subsidiary company, W&H Machinery GmbH, which specializes in woven packaging.

With this acquisition, Starlinger further strengthens its position as world-leading supplier of machinery for woven plastic packaging. The integration of the related technologies holds significant potential for synergy effects in engineering, service and sales.

“The acquisition of W&H’s woven packaging division means that we can extend our portfolio and offer even more individual solutions to producers of sustainable woven plastic packaging,” said Angelika Huemer, CEO and Managing Partner of Starlinger. “We expect synergy effects and advantages for our customers not only with regard to technology, but also through our well-developed worldwide sales and service network.”

“The decision to part with our woven sack division allows us to focus our resources on growth in the paper and film packaging market,” explained Dr. Falco Paepenmüller, CEO of W&H Group. “Woven packaging products, on the other hand, fit perfectly into the existing portfolio and infrastructure of Starlinger. When we chose the buyer, it was especially important for us that our customers in the woven packaging market continue to receive excellent and reliable service and support.”

The products of W&H’s woven packaging portfolio will be marketed by Starlinger in future. The rest of W&H’s product portfolio remains unaffected by this. With regard to service and spare parts, Starlinger takes over the worldwide support of the customers.

The financial details of the transaction are subject to contractual confidentiality.