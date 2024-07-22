Machinery manufacturer Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) marked a significant milestone on July 17th, 2024, with the groundbreaking of a major expansion at its North American headquarters in Lincoln, RI. The event was attended by Town of Lincoln officials, project partners, neighbors from the New England Way Industrial Park, and W&H employees.

The groundbreaking ceremony celebrated a pivotal moment for W&H. Andrew Wheeler, President of W&H in North America, said “Our investment in this expansion reflects our commitment to enhancing service capabilities and ensuring we meet our customers’ needs more swiftly and efficiently than ever before. By doubling our warehouse capacity and making space for our growing team, we are dedicated to strengthening our support and fostering further growth in North America."

The expansion project is a collaborative effort with Rhode Island-based Vision 3 Architects and Vonsol Construction leading the charge, alongside a team of partners, including Insite Engineering Services, GZA Geoenvironmental Inc, Odeh Engineers, and Avid Engineers. The first phase will expand the warehouse by 12,000 SF and the office building by 5,600 SF with completion anticipated within twelve months. The second phase is the complete renovation of the existing 8,400 SF of office space, slated to take six months. The entire project is expected to be completed by winter 2025. In line with W&H’s commitment to sustainability, photovoltaic panels are being installed to generate nearly all the building’s electricity, including powering the HVAC system for the office space. Additionally, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed.

Wheeler said he is happy to be staying in Lincoln, RI, where the company first established their facility in 1977. He cited Lincoln’s location as ideal for tapping talent from across Rhode Island, parts of Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Additionally, the proximity to TF Green and Logan airports makes travel convenient for the team, who frequently fly for business. Lincoln Town Administrator, Philip Gould, praised W&H’s ongoing investment in the town and fully supported Wheeler’s comments on Lincoln’s suitability as an ideal business location.

To learn more about W&H, please visit https://www.wh.group/na/en/.