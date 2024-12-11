In the food and beverage industries, and especially in the dairy sector, closeness to the customer and personal contact are essential. To align with this principle, Aran Group has begun producing its line of dairy packaging products in its facility in the United States in recent months.

The facility – located in Greer, South Carolina – serves customers across both North and South America and complements the production established in Europe in recent years, ensuring that Aran can efficiently support key markets worldwide.

Aran’s flexible packaging is suitable for a wide range of dairy, including milk, cream, yogurt, and non-dairy alternatives. Customizable fitments allow integration with various dispensing systems, ensuring ease of use in institutional environments. This allows Aran to cater to growing markets, as the North American market sees steady demand for both traditional and plant-based dairy, while South America experiences significant growth driven by cheese consumption and urbanization.

Aran focuses on institutional customers, including catering services and large-volume users, while offering solutions for both fresh milk, which requires refrigeration, and aseptic milk, which can be stored without refrigeration. These packaging solutions are fully recyclable, designed to reduce waste, and help customers meet sustainability goals while maintaining operational efficiency.

With production facilities strategically located to serve global markets, Aran is proud to deliver dairy packaging solutions that focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

About Aran Group

Aran Group is a leading manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions for the liquid food industry. With factories in Spain, Germany, Israel, and the United States, Aran Group ensures comprehensive support for its products, serving the global market.