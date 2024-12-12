Bobst North America is excited to announce an Open House event at the newly inaugurated Bobst Atlanta Competence Center on February 25, 2025. This state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to serving customers in the label and flexible packaging sector, showcases flexo, digital and All-in-One printing and services solutions and provides unparalleled opportunities for learning, collaboration and innovation.

The Open House will demonstrate how to simplify label production based on BOBST’s industry vision in shaping the future of the packaging world with focus on its core pillars of connectivity, digitalization, automation and sustainability.

A main focus will be the cloud-based digital platform BOBST Connect that enables users to have a complete overview of their production process, from the PDF to the finished product. Designed to allow converters to improve productivity, maximize efficiencies and eliminate waste throughout the production process, BOBST Connect is continually updated with new capabilities. In addition, the platform now harnesses the power of BOBST ACCUCHECK system on BOBST DIGITAL MASTER Series by enabling converters to track and optimize their productivity and quality and seamlessly archive and share the quality reports.

At the event, guests will see BOBST’s cutting-edge technologies in action. They will witness live, end-to-end production on the DIGITAL MASTER 340, an All-in-One modular platform. They will also observe efficient and profitable label production on the DIGITAL EXPERT 340, a roll-to-roll UV inkjet press, as well as flexible packaging production for short runs on the highly automated MASTER M6 flexo press. The innovative All-in-One label production concept, which integrates printing, finishing, die-cutting, and quality control in a single pass without compromising quality, will be demonstrated. Additionally, high-level flexo automation will be highlighted through on-the-fly job changeovers, showcasing quicker turnaround times, reduced waste, and profitable short-run flexible packaging production.

Industry experts and partners Avery Dennison and Scantrust will discuss RFID technology and security, addressing current market trends and challenges, and introduce some of the latest innovations in packaging. Guests will also get the chance to discover the BOBST Services offering tailored to local customer needs, such as upgrades that extend the life of their machines and ensure sustainable long-term operation. They will also enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new Competence Center, with more opportunities to ask questions and discuss capabilities along the way.

“BOBST’s vision for the future of packaging production will be front and center at our Open House in Atlanta in February, as we continue to set new standards for the industry,” said Matt Bennett, Label Zone Business Director for North America. “Join us for a day of learning, collaboration and innovation to discover how BOBST is leading the way in transforming the packaging world and supporting converters achieve the full potential of their businesses with advanced solutions that simplify label production through connectivity, digitalization, automation and sustainability.”