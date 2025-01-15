Berry Global Group, Inc. and VOID Technologies are excited to announce their successful collaboration to commercialize a new high-performance polyethylene (PE) film designed for pet food packaging. This innovative film delivers superior strength, toughness, and puncture resistance, enabling an all-PE solution suitable for store drop-off recycling while helping eliminate problematic non-recyclable materials.

The collaboration leverages VOID’s patented VO+™ technology, utilizing its 1300 Series PE Voiding Agents and Berry Global’s proprietary film formulation and MDO process knowledge. This unique combination creates cavitated micro-scale air pockets in the film, reducing plastic density and boosting opacity. This technology allows manufacturers to produce high-performance films with less plastic, helping reduce CO2 emissions and waste while maintaining compliance with direct food contact standards in North America and Europe.

“As brand owners and consumers continue to reach for sustainable packaging solutions, Berry believes that partnerships are a key part of our value proposition,” said Caleb Triplett, Berry’s Director of Product Management - Flexible Packaging. “Collaborations, like the one with VOID, enable Berry to meet the growing demand for high-performance and sustainable film solutions with robust technologies. Pet food applications present unique challenges due to demanding physical and organoleptic requirements, and this highlights the individual capabilities of both Berry and VOID, but more importantly, the power of our combined expertise.”

The VO+ cavitated film structure significantly improves toughness for high-abuse, demanding applications in flexible packaging. VO+ also enables plastic reduction, density reduction, and high opacity without pigments, creating higher-yield PE-based films that provide more sustainable technical solutions for mono-material recycle-ready packaging.

“Utilizing our patented VO+™ cavitation technology, VOID and Berry have collaborated to develop and commercialize a high-performance PE film that enables a recyclable all-PE structure in a previously multi-material packaging application,” said Graeme Karney, Chief Operating Officer of VOID Technologies. “This breakthrough innovation allows brand owners to drive real gains toward their plastic sustainability goals. We are excited to partner with Berry, a true leader in materials innovation and sustainability. This project shows the commitment of both companies to collaboration and bringing cutting-edge technologies to market that deliver impactful sustainability.”

Berry and VOID continue working to expand the impact of their collaboration while exploring other market applications.