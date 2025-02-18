UFlex Ltd, India’s largest integrated flexible packaging and solutions company, is establishing a woven polypropylene (WPP) bags manufacturing plant in Mexico for pet food packaging.

“We are pleased to announce that we are setting up a woven polypropylene (WPP) bags manufacturing plant in Mexico for pet food packaging. With an estimated investment of USD 50 million, this plant will be the first WPP packaging plant in Mexico catering to the lucrative North and South American pet food market,” Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, UFlex Group, said last week while commenting on the company’s earnings results.

Chaturvedi noted that the North and South American pet food market is estimated at approximately USD 90 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 135 billion by 2030.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 80 million bags by 2025-26.

In yet another example of UFlex’s expanding activities in Mexico: A new cast polypropylene (CPP) line with a capacity of 18,000 MTPA and the associated coating line are expected to be commissioned in Q4 of fiscal 2025. The total estimated capital expenditure for the project is USD 33 million, of which USD 32 million is already incurred.



