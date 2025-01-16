The World Packaging Organisation (WPO) proudly announced, on January 9, the winners of the WorldStar 2025 Awards, the global packaging competition that sets the standard for excellence in innovation and sustainability. This year marked an exceptional milestone, with 550 entries from 40 countries, culminating in a record of 260 winners.

Among the winners was Constantia Flexibles’ EcoLamHighPlus Mono-PE laminate with high barrier and lap seal. Winning in the Packaging Materials and Components category, EcoLamHighPlus is a high barrier mono-polyethylene (PE) laminate, suitable to replace traditional aluminum-containing non-recyclable composite structures like PET/ ALU/PE. This structure has three-layers consisting of heat-resistant oriented PE printed by rotogravure technique as the outer layer; ultrahigh barrier metalized oriented PE as the middle layer; and sealant PE having perfect seal integrity as the third layer.

By this, the packaging is suitable for the vast majority food products that require high moisture and oxygen barriers such as coffee, snacks, seeds and nuts. Thanks to the heat-sealing properties of the outer layer, which is the first on the market for high barrier mono-PE laminates, it is possible to form doypacks at vertical form fill seal (VFFS) lines, whereas the standard doypacks are produced on horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) lines.

The structure is also suitable for lacquer application (like matte, paper touch or others) to differentiate the product on the shelf with different visual effects. Proving its future proof nature, the packaging material was approved by RecyClass to be compatible with the flexible PE recycling stream.

The prestigious WorldStar Awards Ceremony will take place on May 30, 2025, during IPACK-IMA, in Milan (May 27–30,2025). During the Award Ceremony, WPO will also announce the winners of the Special Categories, including the President’s Award, Sustainability Award, Marketing Award, and the Packaging that Saves Food Award.

The complete list of winners is available on the WorldStar website at www.worldstar.org.