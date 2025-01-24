Five Star Holding, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced that it has acquired Anduro Manufacturing. Anduro is a leading supplier of flexible packaging, including laminated woven sacks for pet food, animal nutrition, and other consumer product companies in the United States and Latin America.

The acquisition of Anduro allows Five Star to provide unmatched supply reliability for its customers and extends Anduro's leadership in sustainability-focused packaging products using post-consumer resins, compostable films, and closed-loop programs that leverage Five Star's vertical integration.

"We're thrilled to welcome Anduro and its people into the Five Star family," said Alex Huis in 't Veld, CEO of Five Star. "Anduro's strategic location in Latin America, investments in capacity, and dedicated team of people strengthen our commitment to be unmatched in reliability and quality, ensuring we consistently deliver the best sustainable packaging solutions.”

"Anduro is honored to join Five Star," added Anduro CEO Marc Datelle. "The combination will strengthen Anduro's capabilities, support expansion in new markets, and accelerate the ability to offer sustainability-focused packaging that uses post-consumer resins, compostable films, and closed-loop programs."

Datelle will join the Five Star team as EVP, New Business Development.

Cobaltum Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Nixon Peabody LLP served as legal counsel to Five Star for the transaction.

About the Five Star Family of Companies

Polytex | StarPak | Superbag | FreshPak | Anduro

The companies manufacture and design a broad range of flexible packaging, printed films, and sustainability programs focused on Pet Care, Food & Beverage, and Consumer & Industrial markets. The companies provide Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers with packaging solutions that enhance their brands, support their greenhouse gas reduction goals, and ensure their certainty of supply. Operations are centrally located in Houston, Texas, with additional manufacturing locations in Latin America, all vertically integrated from extrusion and recycling through printing and converting.