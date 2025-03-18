Sur-Seal Acquires Kent Manufacturing, Expanding Healthcare Capabilities

Sur-Seal, a leader in custom-engineered converting and manufacturing solutions, has acquired Kent Manufacturing LLC, a Michigan-based third generation family company with a national reputation for excellence in the custom converting industry.

This strategic partnership creates a powerful platform serving the rapidly growing healthcare market, with enhanced capabilities to deliver comprehensive converting and sealing solutions to this demanding sector.

“The acquisition is a significant building block for Sur-Seal’s exciting future,” explains Pete Futia, Chief Executive Officer of Sur-Seal. “Kent’s enhanced medical cleanroom capabilities and ISO-13485 quality management system will allow Sur-Seal to better serve healthcare customers. We look forward to combining our capabilities for a comprehensive offering.”

The acquisition of Kent also expands Sur-Seal’s engineering capabilities and automotive IATF-16949 certification, which positions Sur-Seal as one of the only converters in North America with industry-leading technical certifications in the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

Further, the addition of manufacturing operations in Michigan allows Sur-Seal to bring its expertise and status as one of the largest 3M Preferred converters in North America to better serve customers throughout the region with its rapid delivery model.

“Sur-Seal shares Kent’s values in treating customers, suppliers and employees right. They bring resources, expertise, and opportunities that will allow Kent Manufacturing to grow, innovate and thrive in ways we couldn’t achieve on our own,” says Mike Muraski, former owner of Kent. “We also believe our customers will appreciate the expansion of capabilities including wide-web laminating, foam skiving, waterjet cutting, wide- and narrow-web flatbed converting, and supply chain services including storage, kitting and parts assembly.”

About Sur-Seal

Sur-Seal, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing and service centers in North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Mexico, and China, strives to live a mission of solving customer challenges involving Advanced Material Solutions.

The company does business in 25 countries, with over 250 OEM customers, including more than 20 long-term Fortune 500 partners. Established in 1965, Sur-Seal is a company with a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work. For more information about Sur-Seal, visit the company website at sur-seal.com.