Amcor is partnering with leading Australian bread manufacturer Tip Top Bakeries to introduce new bread bags that are made with 30% recycled plastic using the ISCC mass balance approach.

These innovative bags, which began rolling out in September 2024, are now available across Tip Top The One, Tip Top The One Gluten Free, and Tip Top 9 Grain loaves in major retailers across Australia. This industry-first initiative for the Australian sliced packaged bread aisle will help remove 160 tons of virgin plastic by December 2025. It builds on Tip Top’s commitment to sustainable packaging, following its introduction of 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard bread tags in 2020, which eliminated 140 million pieces of single-use plastic annually.

Richard Smith, director of Sustainability for Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, commented, "At Amcor, we are dedicated to pioneering advanced packaging solutions that reduce reliance on virgin plastics while maintaining the quality and safety consumers expect. This partnership not only underscores Tip Top's leadership in the bakery aisle but also demonstrates the impact that collaboration across the value chain and innovation can have on driving the circular economy forward in Australia."

Director of Sales & ESG Lead at Tip Top Australia, Graeme Cutler said, “Tip Top is committed to feeding Australian communities in a more sustainable and responsible way, taking steps towards tackling the issue of plastic waste, while maintaining the freshness and quality of our delicious bread. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our partnership with packaging suppliers to help drive positive change in our industry.”