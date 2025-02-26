ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. The company recently launched its new Signature Polymers portfolio brand, which focuses on delivering best-in-class service and partnerships within the polymers industry. Signature Polymers unifies ExxonMobil's polyolefin products under a single brand, simplifying portfolio navigation and promoting enhanced collaboration across the value chain.

Through ExxonMobil Signature Polymers' commitment to innovation and collaboration, Colombian packaging manufacturer Alico addressed a significant challenge in the local market: creating high-performance shrink barrier bags that could match or exceed the quality of imported solutions. The company aimed to address three key requirements: effective oxygen barrier properties, high shrinkage range, and optimal balance between mechanical and optical properties. By collaborating with ExxonMobil and Kuraray, Alico developed Termoflex +B barrier shrink bags, utilizing Exceed™ Tough+ m 0512, a Signature Polymers product, coupled with EVAL™'s unique orientable EVOH grades.

The collaboration resulted in significant achievements:

Successfully developed locally-produced shrink barrier bags that matched or exceeded imported solutions' performance

Eliminated the need for PET and PVdC while maintaining optimal barrier properties

Achieved improved Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR) at high humidity compared to incumbent solutions

Demonstrated comparable shelf life for fresh meats through extensive field trials

Created a more sustainable and efficient packaging solution through value chain collaboration

“It was a privilege to engage in collaborative efforts on this innovative project,” said Diana Maya, Senior TS&D Engineer, Kuraray. “Involving the entire value chain significantly boosted the likelihood of success. With SuperCerdo as the brand owner, Alico’s exceptional converting capabilities and trusted resin suppliers like ExxonMobil and Kuraray, we formed a highly effective team developing a more sustainable and efficient solution like Termoflex +B.”

This innovative packaging solution is being implemented in Colombia, serving local meat producers such as Super Cerdo Paisa, a family business with over 60 years of experience in the pork industry.

“By partnering with ExxonMobil Signature Polymers and Kuraray, we leveraged our expertise, market knowledge, and advanced triple bubble technology know-how to become one of the first converters in Colombia to produce this type of film,” said Ovidio Salazar, Research & Development Manager, Alico. “Developing this film in-house enhances our market competitiveness and helps our clients become more productive.”

The success of this project showcases how ExxonMobil Signature Polymers' strategic partnerships across the value chain can drive innovation in sustainable packaging solutions while addressing local market needs.

To check out the full case study, visit here.