Constantia Flexibles (“Constantia” or the “Company”), a global packaging manufacturer, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority of shares of Aluflexpack AG (“Aluflexpack”). Aluflexpack is a leading European producer of custom flexible packaging, serving food and pharmaceutical sectors. Headquartered in Reinach (Aargau), Switzerland, Aluflexpack employs approximately 1,700 employees in nine countries.

"We are delighted to welcome Aluflexpack to the Constantia Flexibles Group," said David Spratt, CEO of Constantia Flexibles. "We believe the combination with Aluflexpack will strengthen our leadership in product innovation and sustainability, and will improve our ability to serve customers with a broader range of packaging solutions. We look forward to joining forces with the Aluflexpack team to complete the integration of the businesses and embark upon our joint growth trajectory.”

Johannes Steurer, CEO of Aluflexpack stated, "The acquisition by Constantia Flexibles marks an exciting new chapter for Aluflexpack. Over the last decade, we have transformed Aluflexpack into one of Europe’s leading flexible packaging companies. With Constantia Flexibles, we now have a partner that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation and our team is excited about the potential growth opportunities that lie ahead for both companies together.”