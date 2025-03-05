Nobelus, a leading supplier of finishing solutions for flexible packaging, prime labels, and commercial print, is stepping into flexible packaging structures with EcoElement™ PE Thermal Sealants. This line of polyethylene sealants enables thermal converters to downgauge their packaging structures and access high-quality sealants without committing to large order quantities.

The thermal sealants are constructed entirely of extruded PE with three layers that consist of different polyethylene blends. Layers include a sealant for shaping and sealing, a structural core, and a thermally activated adhesive designed to bond with print web film. The adhesive and sealant layers activate at different temperatures, allowing thermal converters to process the film on their existing laminating equipment. The line includes clear and white versions, both of which are available with or without EVOH to give packaging moisture and oxygen barrier properties as needed.

While they are compatible with most print web materials, these thermal sealants can also be paired with a PE print web to create fully recyclable packaging using thermal lamination. Roy Langlois, Product Manager at Nobelus, states, “Historically, thermal converters have struggled to offer sustainable solutions due to the limitations of EVA adhesives. This line of PE thermal sealants directly addresses the thermal market’s needs by making it possible to downgauge structures and offer fully recyclable flexible packaging without solventless lamination.” Mono-material PE flexible packaging is currently accepted for recycling across the United States at a variety of drop-off facilities, including participating grocery stores and retail locations.

Nobelus expects the EcoElement PE Thermal Sealant line to fit seamlessly with the unique supply chain needs of digital flexible packaging converters across a range of markets. “These products open up a whole new path forward for any converters that use thermal lamination for their packaging,” says Angie Mohni, Nobelus VP of Marketing. “They complement the strengths of the digital packaging space perfectly by giving thermal converters quick access to sealants at the low quantities they need for the very first time.”

EcoElement™ PE Thermal Sealants are part of the Nobelus Foundations Collection. Consultations are available through Nobelus for converters who are interested in recyclable flexible packaging.