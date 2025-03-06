Crestview Partners, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Smyth Companies, a premier, full-service provider of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, glue-applied labels, and flexible packaging, from Novacap.

Crestview is investing alongside members of the company's founding family and the existing management team led by President & CEO Scott Fisher, who will continue to lead the company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Crestview is allocating additional equity to support organic investments and M&A to drive enhanced capabilities, scale and diversification. Smyth is actively pursuing both tuck-in and transformational acquisitions across the pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeve, in-mold labels and flexible packaging markets.

Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Smyth is a leader in the prime labels industry, providing customized solutions for a diverse array of high-value consumer product applications across the household, food, health & beauty and automotive aftermarket segments. Smyth's broad range of printing capabilities, highly-regarded product quality and reputation for exceptional customer service have resulted in strong, long-tenured partnerships with numerous blue-chip consumer packaged goods customers, many of which have trusted Smyth to serve their most iconic brands for decades.

Bradford Williams, Partner and Co-Head of Industrials at Crestview, said, "We believe Smyth holds a uniquely strong position within the broader prime labels market driven by its innovative, customer-first approach, comprehensive product portfolio, and reputation for exceptional product quality, which enable the company to flexibly serve leading consumer packaged goods customers at scale. Smyth's strong presence in attractive end-markets has allowed the company to experience a high degree of stability across economic cycles and positioned it well to capitalize on numerous secular tailwinds. These characteristics make our investment in Smyth highly consistent with Crestview's strategy of investing in market-leading businesses at exciting inflection points, and we are excited to partner with the Smyth management team to drive the company's next phase of growth."

Scott Fisher, President & CEO of Smyth, said, "We are excited to welcome Crestview as our partner for this next phase of Smyth's evolution. Our focus remains on delivering excellent product quality and reliable service to our customers, and we believe Crestview's highly complementary experience and enthusiastic support of Smyth's acquisition expansion strategy will help us become an even stronger value-added partner to our customers and achieve our full growth potential."

"Our partnership with Smyth exemplifies Novacap's ability to drive long-term value creation through operational improvements and strategic initiatives," said Domenic Mancini, Senior Partner at Novacap. "We are incredibly proud of the progress achieved by the Smyth team and confident that the company is well-positioned for continued success in the evolving labeling and packaging industry."



