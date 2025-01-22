Color-Logic—the worldwide leader in advanced metallic color printing solutions—is bringing its groundbreaking Metallic Color System and Design Suite Embellishment Software to the in-mold label market. These new Color-Logic tools bring unparalleled brilliance and creative possibilities to in-mold label applications, helping manufacturers and brands create visually stunning, high-impact packaging files.

As the packaging industry demands more aesthetically appealing, durable, and sustainable design solutions, the innovative Color-Logic technology enables in-mold label printers to achieve vibrant metallic colors and eye-catching effects that enhance product visibility and build consumer engagement. The Color-Logic expansion into the in-mold label space comes at a time when brands are increasingly looking to differentiate their packaging through premium, high-quality finishes that stand out on retail shelves.

A game-changer for in-mold labeling, the Color-Logic Metallic Color System provides an extensive range of 924 metallic colors and unique special effects that can be seamlessly applied to in-mold labeling designs. In-mold labels, which are directly fused into plastic containers during manufacturing, offer exceptional durability and resistance to wear. With the Color-Logic technology, brands can now incorporate sophisticated metallic colors, blends and embellishment effects into their in-mold designs, offering a level of customization and high-end appeal that was previously impossible to achieve.

Discussing the in-mold market, Color-Logic Director of Sales and Marketing Mark Geeves said: "Our embellishment software complements the Color-Logic Metallic Color System, enabling graphic designers to easily add intricate effects, patterns, and gradient designs to their in-mold labels. These features open up new possibilities for branding, creating labels that not only attract attention but also communicate a sense of luxury, quality and exclusivity. Whether for food, beverages, cosmetics or household products, Color-Logic solutions allow brands to create packaging that resonates with consumers on an emotional level.

“We see the in-mold label market as a natural extension of our expertise in metallic color printing. In-mold labeling offers a unique combination of durability and design flexibility, and our technology takes it to the next level. By integrating metallic colors and decorative embellishments into the in-mold label process, we are helping brands elevate their packaging and stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Color-Logic develops color communication systems and software tool sets for a variety of special effect printing applications, providing brand owners, product managers, corporations, and their advertising agencies the ability to differentiate themselves and their clients with a simple print production process that yields dramatic results. Color-Logic decorative effects utilize the existing workflows of printers and designers, yielding dynamic results without the use of special equipment. Color-Logic supports the value of print and works with designers and printers to enhance their printed media. For more information, visit www.color-logic.com.