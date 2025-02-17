Color-Logic, a worldwide leader in metallic color communication, has announced a strategic partnership with Hinterkopf, a renowned manufacturer of machinery for printing cylinders and tubes. Together, the two companies offer technologies that transform the decorated cylindrical market, providing a revolutionary color communication system, innovative embellishments and advanced print quality for a wide range of markets, including packaging, beverage and personal care products.

The collaboration between Color-Logic and Hinterkopf marks a significant milestone in the world of cylindrical decoration. The Color-Logic metallic color system provides product designers with 924 metallic colors, special effects, and an integrated design suite for print embellishments, all within Adobe Creative Cloud. Compatibility with Hinterkopf state-of-the-art printing technologies means the partnership brings new levels of precision, quality and flexibility to the decorated cylindrical market. This integration allows brands to achieve vibrant colors and high-impact decorations that stand out on shelves, with exceptional consistency during print runs.

Brands taking advantage of the Color-Logic/Hinterkopf partnership can meet the increasing demand for premium decoration in cylindrical products. From beverage cans to cosmetic packaging and beyond. The collaboration ensures:

Expanded Color Range: The Color-Logic digital printing system offers 924 metallic colors plus integral patterns and special effects.

Increased Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and enhanced color consistency reduce production time and minimize waste while maintaining the highest levels of print quality.

Sustainability: The Color-Logic/Hinterkopf collaboration is designed with sustainability in mind, offering eco-friendly ink options and reducing material waste in the printing process.

Customization & Flexibility: Brands can easily customize their designs, creating distinct and eye-catching embellishments that speak directly to their target audience.

The decorated cylindrical market served by this partnership continues to evolve, in response to increased consumer demand for high-quality, visually striking products. Beverage cans, cosmetic containers and other cylindrical packaging must not only protect the contents but also create a lasting visual impression in an increasingly competitive retail environment. Collaboration between Color-Logic and Hinterkopf provides the perfect solution for companies looking to enhance their product packaging and meet the growing need for personalized, attractive designs.

Color-Logic™ develops color communication systems and software tool sets for a variety of special effect printing applications, providing brand owners, product managers, corporations and their advertising agencies the ability to differentiate themselves and their clients with a simple print production process that yields dramatic results. Color-Logic decorative effects utilize the existing workflows of printers and designers, yielding dynamic results without the use of special equipment. Color-Logic supports the value of print and works with designers and printers to enhance their printed media. For more information, visit www.color-logic.com.