Syntegon Launches Pack 103 Flow Wrapping Machine

Syntegon, a global leader in packaging technology, has announced the launch of the Pack 103, the latest model of its popular entry-level flow wrapping machine. This new model continues Syntegon’s legacy of durable and reliable Doboy flow wrappers, which have been trusted in the packaging industry for over six decades.

Greater efficiency, budget-friendly and simple to operate

The Pack 103 replaces the well-established Pack 102 and brings even greater efficiency and ease of use to small and medium-sized businesses that are taking their first steps into automation. With an output of up to 175 packs per minute, the Pack 103 is designed to meet the needs of a variety of applications while remaining budget-friendly and simple to operate. Designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, the Pack 103 features several key advantages. The machine helps to get products packaged and ready for distribution faster, enabling a quick time to market. The machine is affordably priced, making it ideal for small to medium-sized businesses seeking cost-effective automation solutions. The Pack 103 offers fast delivery and easy setup, ensuring efficient installation with minimal downtime. Additionally, the machine is engineered for reliability, ensuring durable, long-term use with minimal maintenance costs.

Highly flexible and suitable for various products and pack formats

The Pack 103 is a highly flexible flow wrapping machine, capable of handling a wide range of products and pack formats. Its 100mm cutting head option and small parts chute provide an even better solution for small products than the Pack 102, now accommodating items as small as 25mm length. With a format range spanning from 25mm to 457mm length, 12mm to 25mm width, and 6mm to 110mm height, the Pack 103 is perfectly suited for various food, non-food, and medical products.

Key features of the Pack 103:

Easy operation and maintenance: Streamlined functions for minimal learning curve and hassle-free operation

Straight forward diagnostics: Simplified troubleshooting ensures smooth operation

Intuitive 7” Touchscreen Interface: Operators can easily adjust settings for optimal performance

Quick changeover: Fast format changes allow businesses to adapt to changing production demands with ease

“We’re excited to introduce the Pack 103 to the market,” said Kimberly Kocer, product manager at Syntegon. “This machine embodies our commitment to providing cost-effective, highly durable flow wrapping solutions. Whether you’re a Mom & Pop shop or a growing enterprise, the Pack 103 is an ideal companion on your journey to automation.”

The Pack 103 is available now and can be tailored to suit a wide range of product types, helping businesses optimize their packaging lines and improve overall productivity.”