Orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, has earned U.S. Patent No. 11,021,281 B2 for the development of an orbital stretch wrapping machine.

Applied as the TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital wrappers, the patent recognizes the innovation as a packaging apparatus that wraps plastic stretch film 360 degrees around and under a palletized load by dispensing the stretch wrap from a circular ring as it rotates around a horizontal axis. This advance secures the pallet load to the pallet as a stable, unitized load and permits safe storage and transport without the need for boxes, banding, strapping or overpackaging.

Naming Tom Brizek, TAB Industries President, and Andrew Brizek, Vice President–Sales and Marketing, as Inventors, the patent is directed to an orbital wrapper that applies both compression and lateral forces to the pallet load to solve a key shortcoming of turntable wrappers. This prevents loads from sliding off the pallet and adds protection from damage in transit.

The line of patented orbital wrappers comprises TAB Wrapper Tornado Standard semi-automated models, Smart Controls automated models, Perfect Storm fully automated models, and a slate of additional stretch wrapping machines. The orbital wrappers are designed and manufactured at the company's Reading, Pa., headquarters and are delivered ready to plug in and operate with a full warranty.

For more information, see www.tabwrapper.com.



