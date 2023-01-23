TAB Industries, an orbital wrapping manufacturer based out of Reading, Pennsylvania, has enlarged the standard size of its TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrappers. The standard enlargement was implemented in order to meet customer demand for increasingly large pallet loads.

The new standard size orbital stretch wrapper models feature a choice of 80-inch, 100-inch, and 115-inch wrapping rings to accommodate a wide range of parts and products on 48” x 48” and 60” x 60” pallets, and on 50” wide pallet loads as tall as nearly eight feet, respectively.

The TAB Wrapper Tornado, which wraps plastic film under and around the pallet to create secure and unitized loads, will still be available in its original 40- and 50-inch models as customized orders.

The three wrapper sizes are offered on the semi-automated TAB Wrapper Tornado Standard, the automated TAB Wrapper Tornado Smart Controls models, and the fully automated TAB Wrapper Tornado Perfect Storm, all while possessing a slim profile of 57 inches deep.

To learn more about the TAB Wrapper Tornado, please visit www.tabwrapper.com.