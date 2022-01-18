The NORDAC PRO SK 500P VFD family from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has a wide range of functionality and interfaces that can be easily integrated to control a variety of automation applications. The compact design of these units enables space-saving installation in control cabinets where space is often limited.

Thanks to the high level of performance, safety, and versatility, NORD control cabinet drives are used in many industries such as airport baggage handling, intralogistics, bulk material handling, packaging, and more. The SK 500P variable frequency drives are suitable for operating synchronous and asynchronous motors and meet a broad range of application requirements with their extensive range of custom options.

The NORDAC PRO VFD line currently consists of three frame sizes that offer a power range up to 7.5 HP. With the addition of two new frame sizes, the power range will be extended to 30 HP. The basic variant of the family, the SK 500P, offers an integrated brake chopper, PLC functionality, four-parameter sets, POSICON positioning control, and a CANopen interface. While the basic drive variants suit many applications, they can be customized with optional plug-in modules that increase the scope of functionality.

The advanced NORDAC PRO versions include additional inputs/outputs and options such as SK TU5 plug-in control module, SK CU5 extension modules, and an integrated multi-protocol Ethernet interface that easily connects to Ethernet-based control systems. Other features include a USB interface that is accessible for voltage-free programming and parameterization even without a mains connection, as well as a micro SD card slot for data storage and transfer of parameter data between drives and computer interfaces. Versions SK 510P and above include the implementation of functional safety options, such as STO and SS1, for safe shutdown to prevent hazards to people and damage to system components.

The latest frame sizes of the NORDAC PRO SK 500P increase the scalability and functionality of the product family significantly and expands the total power range to 0.33 - 30 HP. The added variants are launching as advanced versions and include additional module options for interface extension. In addition to improved features and performance, the new sizes use the established NORDAC parameter structure and are functionally and physically downward compatible. The latest frame sizes of the NORDAC PRO SK 500P family will be available mid-2022.

For additional information on these and other innovative products from

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS, call 888-314-6673 or visit www.nord.com.