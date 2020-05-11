Mitsubishi Electric Automation Releases FR-E800 Series Variable Frequency Drive

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc. has released the newest addition to its lineup of variable frequency drives, the FR-E800 Series. The micro-drive features a built-in PLC and will include safety functionality meeting IEC 61508 standards and support various networks, including Ethernet/IP, MODBUS/TCP and the soon-to-be-released CC-Link IE TSN. The FRE800 Series is designed for engineering, technology and product managers in industries such as packaging, material handling, food and beverage, and water and pumping, as well as those who are adopting PM motors to improve their energy efficiency.

The FR-E800 is built upon Mitsubishi Electric’s proven variable speed control technology through years of reliable operation across various applications. It incorporates advanced capabilities in a compact footprint allowing for bookshelf style mounting. Additional features include extended programming functions, advanced fault detection features, and auto-tuning of PM motors for applications where energy efficiency is extremely important. The auto-tuning function includes configurable parameters to reach optimum performance, higher torque, faster acceleration and lower noise level for quiet operation. This results in efficient control of motors and equipment to meet or exceed energy efficiency regulations.

For those OEMs that use induction motors in their equipment, the FRE800 can control both induction and PM motors, helping to consolidate inventory and spare part management. The drive series is also dual-rated for light duty and normal duty, which may help achieve desired performance in smaller frame sizes.