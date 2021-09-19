NORD DRIVESYSTEMS will exhibit their new, innovative drive solutions at PACK EXPO 2021, with a focus on products for the packaging, material handling, and intralogistics industries. NORD’s goal is to provide future-ready, highly efficient systems and components that keep equipment functioning smoothly and reliably for many years. At PACK EXPO, attendees can see what NORD has to offer firsthand and speak directly with NORD experts to find the drives and controls that best meet their needs.



These specialized solutions will be on display in NORD’s booth (SU-7535):



IE5+ Synchronous Motors – The newest generation of NORD motor technology offers the highest operational efficiency available on the market today. IE5+ motors are focused on maximizing efficiency, with a compact footprint that can be installed quickly and easily, even in small spaces. With these motors in place, operators can experience energy savings, reduce product variants, and minimize operating costs for their applications, especially where operation at partial loads and low speeds is common.



When IE5+ synchronous motors are utilized as a part of the LogiDrive complete drive system solution they create an energy-efficient, maintenance-friendly solution consisting of an efficient gearbox, permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), and a decentralized variable frequency drive. Plug-and-play decentralized technology makes installation and maintenance extremely easy and the LogiDrive system also maintains operational efficiency at partial load and low speeds, making it the ideal solution for intralogistics systems.



Key Advantages:

-Highest operational efficiency available, even at partial load and low-speed ranges

-Reduced Total Cost of Ownership and fast Return on Investment

-Reduction of variants through constant torque over a wide speed range

-Fully matched NORD modular system solution with gear unit, motor, and variable frequency drive

-Compact size

-Compatible with all gear units and cabinet or wall-mounted VFDs from the NORD modular system

-Flexible mounting options: Direct (integral), NEMA, and IEC

-Non-ventilated variant (N-Design) for hygienic wash-down areas

-Ventilated variant (F-Design) with a high overload capacity

-U.S. Availability

-71 frame N design available now

-90 frame N and F designs Q1 2022

-71 frame F design scheduled Q3 2022



DuoDrive – NORD’s new DuoDrive is a revolutionary integrated gear unit/motor concept that combines a high-efficiency IE5+ motor with a single-stage helical gear unit in one housing. Due to its optimized system efficiency, high power density, and quiet operation, it is extremely well-suited for intralogistics systems. Together with its simple Plug-and-Play commissioning, DuoDrive solution can provide a significant reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to other drive systems.



Key Advantages:

-Extremely high system efficiency of up to 92%

-Reduced TCO and fast ROI via utilization of IE5+ motor technology

-Compact, smooth design for easy installation and optimized space utilization

-Industry-standard mounting dimensions

-U.S. availability Q4 2021



NORDAC ON/ON+ – The new NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives were developed to meet the special requirements of horizontal conveyor technology and for use with the new IE5+ synchronous motor (NORDAC ON+). They are characterized by an integrated universal Ethernet interface, full Plug-and-Play capabilities, and a compact, space-saving design. NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives are a reliable, economic solution for IIoT environments.



Key Advantages:

-Future-ready with IIoT capability, firmware update via Ethernet, and integrated PLC

-Standardized design with Plug-and-Play for fast commissioning

-Can be used with asynchronous and synchronous motors

-Integrated industrial Ethernet interfaces switchable by parameters (PROFINET, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, and POWERLINK)

-Usable over a wide frequency range

-Compact footprint

-Power range: 0.37 – 0.95 kW (0.5 – 1.25 HP)

-.U.S. availability Q1 2022



NORDAC PRO SK 500P – The NORDAC PRO is the variable frequency drive for all applications. The future-ready nature of the NORDAC PRO is shown by its modern connectivity such as the use of an SD memory card as a storage medium for parameters, firmware, and operating data, as well as a USB interface that enables parameterization of the inverter when the power is switched off. The optional Bluetooth interface rounds off the operating convenience. Use of the latest component technology enables a very compact design with a very small footprint that saves space in the control cabinet.



Key Advantages:

-Universal variable frequency drive, suitable for a wide range of applications

-Compact design in book-size format for space-saving installation in control cabinets

-The SK 550P includes integrated industrial Ethernet interfaces switchable by parameters (PROFINET, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, and POWERLINK)

-Functions can be extended with plug-in SKTU5 control module and SK CU5 extension modules

-Power range: 0.33 – 7.5 HP

-Protection Class: IP20



CLINCHER Gear Units – Small CLINCHER units include the SK0182.1, 0282.1, and 1282.1/1382.1 and are offered with a standard die-cast aluminum housing. Additionally, the SK1282.1/1382.1 units are also available with a cast-iron housing, which is required for the NORD Screw Conveyor Package and Spread Bearing Designs (VL2/VL3). Additional design flexibility has been made possible by offering two mounting executions: a B14 face flange/foot mounted version and a B5 flange version. Within each mounting style, there is an execution to match the mounting and shaft dimensions of legacy NORD products and execution to match common competitor equivalents.



Key Advantages:

-Extensive shaft designs including solid keyed, hollow keyed, shrink disc, GRIPMAXXTM (1282.1/1382.1 only), and screw conveyor (1282.1/1382.1 only)

-Variety of input options including direct mount motors, universal motor adapters – NEMA or IEC, and solid input shafts

-Increased torque capacity of up to 33%

-Power range: 0.16 HP – 5 HP

-Ideal for high-efficiency operations where low operating costs are essential