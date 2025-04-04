BW Flexible Systems Completes Mestrino Manufacturing Facility Renovation

BW Flexible Systems, a global leader in flexible packaging solutions for food and non-food products, has announced the grand re-opening of their modernized manufacturing facility in Mestrino, Italy. The $3 million facility renovation now offers a vibrant workplace, a new center for research and development (R&D) and a modernized manufacturing facility for the Europe-based legacy packaging brands Simionato, Sandiacre, Rose Forgrove and Schib, which are now under the Hayssen umbrella.

The updated Mestrino facility allows BW Flexible Systems to merge their Vicenza and Mestrino operations into a single, centralized location, while consolidating legacy brands under a single brand, Hayssen. By combining the two Italian teams into one team, customers can expect a streamlined experience and continued innovation in vertical form-fill-seal and flow wrapping solutions.

“After three years of unprecedented growth, this facility consolidation and upgrade signals our success, commitment to quality and mission to provide an unparalleled customer experience,” said Alessandro Stiffan, General Director, BW Flexible Systems Italy. “We are thrilled to better meet the growing needs of our global partners with the refreshed space.”

The comprehensive $3 million renovation adds seven new rooms for training, guest visits and meetings. More building upgrades that incorporate sustainable elements include a new roof, AC system, elevator, windows, gates, flooring and furniture. These replacements provide a better work environment for BW Flexible Systems’ team members, enhance customer interactions and more effectively meet the expectations of global customers who demand carbon reduction programs and sustainable manufacturing.

“The extensive renovation has transformed our facility into a state-of-the-art workspace,” said Riccardo Vestali, People Leader, BW Flexible Systems Italy. “With updated infrastructure and thoughtfully designed spaces, we are better equipped to support our team's growth and provide a welcoming environment for our visitors.”

This investment underscores BW Flexible Systems’ commitment to growth and innovation, ensuring faster production times and improved service efficiency for customers. To learn more about BW Flexible Systems, visit https://www.bwflexiblesystems.com/.