BW Flexible Systems, BW Packaging’s global manufacturer of flexible packaging machinery, has announced details for its ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Brooklyn Park manufacturing facility. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 30 at 1 p.m., and will include a tour for customers and media members and a reception celebrating the opening. The site was designed to be a vibrant workplace, research and development center, and innovative manufacturing facility for the company’s Minnesota-based packaging brands: Thiele, SYMACH and Streamfeeder.

“The Minneapolis area has been home to our Thiele team for decades, and as we continue to grow, we wanted to invest in a facility that meets our space and efficiency needs, while reflecting the pride we have in our team, our community and the customers we serve,” said Douglas McGraw, President of BW Flexible Systems. “The machines produced by our Minnesota-based team are recognized worldwide for providing the very best packaging solutions for pet food, animal feed, seeds and grains, and other products.”

Previously operating out of another facility in Minneapolis, BW Flexible Systems’ 135-plus local team members have moved to the company’s new Brooklyn Park site, which is located next to the global headquarters for Accraply, a sister company to BW Flexible Systems and BW Packaging’s labeling and sleeving solutions division.

“Our new facility was built in alignment with our vision, ‘People Who Care, Flexible Solutions That Perform,’” said Nikki Benson, Site Leader of BW Flexible Systems’ Brooklyn Park location. “It’s more than just words. When team members and customers walk through these doors, we want them to feel that they’re a part of our culture of care. Operationally, we put considerable thought into the facility’s flow of materials and information, enabling us to produce higher performing products for our customers in the most time- and cost-efficient manner possible.”

BW Flexible Systems creates flexible packaging solutions by bringing together some of the industry's most trusted and innovative brands, including Hayssen, Thiele, Rose Forgrove, Sandiacre, Schib, Simionato, SYMACH, Streamfeeder and others. Its range of machinery options includes form-fill-seal packaging, horizontal flow-wrapping, bag filling and palletizing, and more. BW Flexible Systems is one of several Barry-Wehmiller companies represented in BW Packaging, which brings together the collective packaging capabilities of Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink.

To learn more about BW Packaging, please visit https://www.barrywehmiller.com/home.