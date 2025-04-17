C-P Flexible Packaging Welcomes Dave Klopp as Vice President of Sales

C-P Flexible Packaging announces that Dave Klopp has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. This timing ensures a seamless transition of responsibilities from current SVP of Sales and Marketing, Ray Clark, who has a planned retirement beginning in May 2025.

A seasoned veteran in the packaging industry, Klopp has nearly 30 years of experience in flexible packaging and 25 years of experience in sales leadership roles. He most recently served as CEO of Verdafresh, a supplier of recycle-ready, high-barrier flexible packaging technology. He has also held sales leadership positions at Transcendia, Liqui-Box, Clear Lam Packaging, and Berry Global, Inc./Pliant Corporation.

"Dave brings a wealth of sales leadership experience to the table, with an impressive record of accelerating growth,” said Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging. “I am confident that Dave’s skills, experience, and flexible packaging expertise adds significant value and positions us well for continued success.”

Klopp said, “I’ve worked with C-P Flexible Packaging for many years in various vendor roles and have admired them from the outside looking in. I’m honored to join C-P and help lead the charge to grow C-P’s business.”

Hoffman also thanked Clark for his tremendous contributions and sales leadership during his tenure.

“Ray was instrumental in navigating our sales and marketing teams through an unprecedented time in the packaging industry, while simultaneously driving growth in our base business. We wish him all the best in his retirement,” Hoffman said.

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the United States, supporting the growth efforts of leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates 10 manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people.

The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cleanroom packaging, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information, visit www.cpflexpack.com.