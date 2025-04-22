Packsize to Add Sitma's Mailer Creation Systems to Ecommerce Offerings

Sitma has announced that leading automated packaging solution provider Packsize has added Sitma’s e-Wrap and Fast Pack / Fast Pack Plus mailer creation systems to its suite of right-sized packaging solutions for ecommerce.

Per Jeff Kewin, president of Sitma Americas, "Sitma is very excited to enter into partnership with Packsize. We share a core commitment to right-sized sustainable packaging, and we look forward to bringing Sitma's automated solutions to Packsize's ecommerce customers looking to augment their SMART boxing solutions with a complementary sustainable mailer system."

Sitma e-Wrap, Fast Pack, and Fast Pack Plus systems bring automation efficiencies to a broad spectrum of ecommerce vendors targeting sustainability initiatives in the face of growing consumer interest and regulatory demands. Each features full automation including track-and-trace software, and printing and insertion of personalized documents and invoices in curbside-recyclable right-sized paper mailers.

e-Wrap: Economically produces up to 1000 right-sized paper mailers per hour, in a footprint as small as 10 square meters.

Fast Pack: Produces up to 3600 right-sized paper mailers per hour, incorporating built-in rejection systems for non-compliant items, and a market leading returnable mailer re-label and re-seal feature

Fast Pack Plus: Adds capability for increased product size to Fast Pack functionality, making this is a good match for multi-item packaging at speeds up to 2000 right-sized paper mailers per hour

“Our partnership with Sitma represents the next step in Packsize’s mission to bring sustainable, eco-friendly packaging solutions to a greater number of industry sectors and application needs, allowing us to serve more markets by expanding the types of solutions we can offer current and future customers,” said Brian Reinhart, CRO, Packsize. “Sitma’s commitment to innovative solutions that increase sustainability while optimizing manufacturing and warehouse operations make them an ideal partner for Packsize.”

For further information, visit www.sitma.com