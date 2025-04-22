Flexible Packaging Flexible Packaging News

Global Pouch Forum: Adding Value and Differentiating Pouch Packaging

(L to R): Alon Schnitzer, North America Flexible Packaging Specialist, HP; Chuck Christopher, Vice President of Sales, All State Printing; Ryan Chai, Strategic Solutions Manager, Nobelus; Ed Wiegand, President and CEO, JetFx

April 22, 2025

Global Pouch Forum will be taking place June 18-20 in Clearwater, Florida, and the event will feature several can’t-miss sessions providing vital information for anybody involved in flexible packaging.

One of these sessions will be a panel discussion focusing on “Adding Value and Differentiating Pouch Packaging.”

Moderated by Alon Schnitzer, Flexible Packaging Specialist at HP Indigo, the discussion will be centered on exploring innovative technologies that can enhance pouch packaging, drive differentiation, and add value—not just to your products, but to your business as a whole.

Attendees will gain insights on navigating a rapidly evolving market and exploring innovative substrates and materials that strengthen the brand-converter relationship. Additionally, they will discover how converters can maximize digital embellishments to enhance brand differentiation and learn strategies for gaining a competitive edge by integrating new technologies, digital printing and automation for a profitable and sustainable business growth.

List of speakers:

  • Moderator: Alon Schnitzer, North America Flexible Packaging Specialist, HP
  • Panelist: Chuck Christopher, Vice President of Sales, All State Printing
  • Panelist: Ryan Chai, Strategic Solutions Manager, Nobelus
  • Panelist: Ed Wiegand, President and CEO, JetFx

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 28 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. 

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in Clearwater, Florida, to discover the future of packaging together. Register today!

