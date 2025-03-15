Global Pouch Forum: Innovative Packaging for Innovative Products

Global Pouch Forum will be taking place June 18-20 in Clearwater, Florida, and the event will feature several can’t-miss sessions providing vital information for anybody involved in flexible packaging.

Leading one of those sessions – “Sow Strong and The Digital Pouch” – will be Sow Strong Food Founder Justin Kershaw, a former NCAA Division One athlete, and Sow Strong COO Paul Unrue, who is also vice president of sales at packaging supplier StockPKG.

Sow Strong Food is challenging preconceived consumer beliefs about nutrition bars and related snacks, one of the largest and most-active segments of the snack and bakery market.

Sow Strong Oat Bars have a unique round, hamburger-press shape, while the company’s Oat Bites come in irregular, bite-sized shapes. The products are natural, have no added sugar, and are gluten-free, hitting multiple desirable metrics for consumer acceptance.

Naturally, innovative products also call for innovative packaging. Sow Strong Food uses multiple flexible package formats, all converted digitally. In this commercialization-focused session, Kershaw and Unrue will discuss:

Sow Strong’s pathway from basement-based innovation to market introduction

Why flexible packaging, including the pouch format, is a good fit for Sow Strong

An overview of the unique benefits of digitally converted packaging

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 28 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery.

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in Clearwater, Florida, to discover the future of packaging together. Register today!