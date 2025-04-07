Flexible Packaging Sustainable Flexible Packaging

Global Pouch Forum: Future-Proof Solutions for Sustainable Pouch Packaging

April 7, 2025

Global Pouch Forum will be taking place June 18-20 in Clearwater, Florida, and the event will feature several can’t-miss sessions providing vital information for anybody involved in flexible packaging.

One of those sessions will be “Future-Proof Solutions for Sustainable Pouch Packaging.”

As environmental regulations tighten around the globe and consumer demand for sustainable packaging grows, manufacturers face more pressure than ever to find sustainable solutions. 

Flexible pouching products in particular present a unique challenge, as traditional pouch materials are unable to be recycled, and many sustainable materials are too heat-sensitive to withstand high-speed production. 

In response to these challenges, R.A Jones, in partnership with watttron, a German engineering company specializing in digital heating systems, has developed cutting-edge heat sealing and tension control technologies for use on existing pouch machinery to handle eco-friendly materials without sacrificing speed. In this sustainability-focused session, R.A Jones Director of Product and Marketing Ricky Low and representatives from watttron and Nestlé Germany will discuss:

  • This innovative technology’s pathway to commercialization
  • Product testing in the new R.A Jones Pouch Lab
  • Key market indicators for the global flexible packaging market
  • Navigating environmental regulations while meeting consumer expectations

Representing Nestlé will be Jens Bodo Wagner, Technical Workgroup Leader at Maggi factory Luedinghausen, part of the Nestlé Group.

Representing watttron will be Scott Matre, Sales Manager for the United States.

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 28 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. 

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in Clearwater, Florida, to discover the future of packaging together. Register today!


