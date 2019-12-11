MJS Packaging Appoints Matthew McDonnell as Chair of the Board of Directors

MJS Packaging has appointed Matthew McDonnell as the new chair of the Board of Directors. McDonnell has served as a board member since 2010, and as the vice chair and director of business development since 2015. He succeeds Deborah Jacob who has served as the Chair since 2003. Deborah will become Chair Emeritus and will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

“MJS Packaging is a true legacy company and succession planning has been a priority of mine. Matthew has been my right-hand person for four years. As we enter and celebrate our 135th year of continual operation, it is time to transition to our new generation of exceptional leadership,“ commented Deborah Jacob.

As a fifth-generation member of the Jacob family, McDonnell will carry on the family’s legacy while strategically leading the Board to drive results for the company’s customers, employees and shareholders.