Recyclable PE Bag for Food Delivery and Specialty Retail Products

ProAmpac has debuted its newest retail and food-service packaging product, CurbSafe, a recyclable, polyethylene bag designed for delivery of food and specialty retail products.

CurbSafe bags offer a tamper-evident tape seal that protects the product inside. If the bag is opened, the seal cannot be reclosed. A perforation below the tamper-evident tape allows for easy opening by consumers. In addition, vent holes are included at the top of the bag to allow steam from hot food to escape. CurbSafe bags are available in either clear or white film, with customizable printing to support branding.

As part of ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability® product line, CurbSafe bags contain various percentages of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, based on customer requirements. CurbSafe bags are designed for in-store drop-off recycling as well as polyethylene film collection streams.