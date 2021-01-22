Morancé Soudure, a company specialized in the production of plastic oxo-biodegradable packaging, acquired a F2 MC 10-color flexographic press from Comexi, a specialist in solutions for the printing industry and the conversion of flexible packaging. This is Morancé’s second Comexi machine in 2020, after the Comexi S1 DT slitter.

With the Comexi F2 MC 10, Morancé says it will print flexible packaging for foods, pet foods, frozen foods, garden centers and nuclear products. “We have decided to invest in a Comexi F2 MC 10-color press for various reasons. First, to renew our fleet of flexographic machines. We had two old machines from another company; the Comexi F2 MC 10-color will largely replace the production of both these machines. Second, we were looking for a flexo machine with extremely short set-up times, in order to reduce our costs due to the ability to change multiple SKUs. Furthermore, the re-print system is a huge asset and this will be our first 10-color flexographic press,” says Olivier Fedel, CEO of Morancé.

According to Comexi, its F2 MC press provides solutions to the challenges of the flexible packaging market. The design, along with state-of-the-art electronics, minimizes impacts and vibrations and allows converters to achieve excessive speeds without bouncing. The new drying system reduces the required energy while ensuring drying of the substrate. Inking and doctoring, which are considered the core of flexographic printing presses, have been optimized through three different patents regarding the design of the inking system and doctor blades. The collaboration with top suppliers of video and inspection systems creates a complete automatic pressure and register set up system with minimum waste.

“We are extremely satisfied with our slitter. It has enabled us to optimize the productivity of our flexographic projects, as we no longer use the process of inline die-cutting with our printing machines,” says Fedel.

Visit www.comexi.com and www.morance-soudure.fr for more information.