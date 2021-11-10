TIPA announced the launch of its first home compostable, highly transparent laminate for food packaging.

TIPA’s T.LAM 608 is a 2-ply transparent laminate with medium barrier and excellent sealing, optical and mechanical properties. It can be converted into pre-made bags such as stand-up pouches, zipper pouches, open pouches, side gusseted pouches, pillow bag and bar wrapper. And is available as reels for VFFS and HFFS machinery.

Developed to support food and supplement brands transitioning away from conventional plastic, it is suitable for packing energy bars, dried fruit, nuts, pulses, grains, cereals, granola, spices, dry pasta, ready meals and more.

The company reports that the new laminate has the same functionality as TIPA’s T.LAM 607 but is TUV OK Home Compost certified, meaning it can be disposed of in in-home composting bins where it will break down leaving no toxic pollutants behind.

The company developed the product citing the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging among brands and consumers. TIPA has developed T.LAM 608 to respond to this demand with a laminate that offers the same good barrier and excellent transparency as its other compostable laminate solutions, with the added benefit of being home compostable, giving end-consumers authority over their own waste management.

T.LAM 608, as TIPA’s entire home compostable products line, will also reportedly help reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from food waste being sent to landfill by offering consumers the convenience of disposing of their food in their home composting bins whilst still in its packaging — eliminating the need to separate any food from the packaging it came in.

When sent to landfill food rots and releases methane, a greenhouse gas approximately 80 times more powerful at warming the planet as carbon dioxide. A single home compost bin diverts approximately 150kg of waste from landfill each year.

Dr. Eli Lancry, VP technology of TIPA says, “TIPA is constantly innovating and developing new solutions built with the environment and our customers in mind, and T.LAM 608 is one of the most exciting developments I’ve worked on. We’ve created a packaging solution that really does work for both people and planet. It’s home compostable and it performs like conventional plastic, offering consumer convenience alongside reassurance for brands that the quality of their product will be protected.”

Visit: https://tipa-corp.com/lp/home-compostable-laminate-tlam-608/ for more information.