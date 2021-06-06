KFC will begin piloting its first home compostable bucket this year. This commitment will divert nearly 200 million pieces of packaging from Canadian landfills each year. KFC will begin piloting its first home compostable bucket this year.

"Our packaging is a part of our heritage and our storytelling. Beyond its iconic image, we want KFC's packaging to be forward-thinking, inspiring, and to champion functionality, food safety and eco-friendly solutions," said Armando Carrillo, Innovation Manager, KFC Canada. "We have continued to accelerate our efforts and push the boundaries to bring more environmentally sustainable packaging solutions to market, including our recent move to bamboo poutine buckets. A fully home compostable packaging line is the ultimate win for us and for the environment."

To celebrate this new commitment, KFC Canada is partnering with Toronto-based artist, Briony Douglas to design and create an iconic KFC bucket installation made entirely out of home compostable materials. The installation, which Douglas will complete over 25 days – a nod to the 2025 commitment, will be revealed on June 30.