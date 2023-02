Alison Keane, President and CEO, Flexible Packaging Association, discusses the 2023 outlook for the packaging industry, touching on top trends in food/beverage and healthcare packaging, the scarcity and cost of aluminum foil on the global market, and new ways that sustainability is impacting packaging operations and materials.

Alison will be a speaker at Global Pouch Forum 2023, which will be held June 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare.