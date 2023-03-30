Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced that it has earned a Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Silver Achievement Award for its AmPrima™ PE Plus recycle-ready pouch for Lahli™ Morning Protein Bites.

The honor was announced at the FPA’s Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition in Amelia Island, Fla.

“Utilizing Amcor’s global innovation resources, we are proud to have developed for our customer a new, more responsible packaging solution that does not compromise performance,” said Amcor Flexibles North America Research and Development Vice President Brian Carvill. “It is an honor to be recognized for our deep capabilities in material science and packaging technologies, and strong commitment to solving complex environmental and performance challenges.”

The pouch features Amcor’s AmPrima™ PE Plus recycle-ready film, a material that matches the clarity, stiffness, heat resistance, surface energy and abuse resistance of the unrecyclable incumbent film. AmPrimaTM solutions employ a variety of technologies to deliver recycle-ready alternatives with no compromise on performance. The new pouch also carries a How2Recycle® label for the PE stream, which clearly communicates store drop-off recycling instructions.

In addition, the pouch enhances performance in the eyes and hands of the consumer, as with Amplify® finishing technologies, customers’ brands perform better, stand out on the shelf, and create an elevated consumer experience, all while delivering consistent operational performance. The pouch features a tactile, scuff-resistant matte over lacquer conveying a natural feel. This innovation satisfied Lahli’s dedication to flavorful, quality ingredients and the desire for refreshed packaging graphics.

To learn more about Amcor, please visit https://www.amcor.com/.