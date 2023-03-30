FirstWave Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of SinnovaTek and a co-manufacturer of aseptic food products, has partnered with ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, to bring aseptic spouted pouches to the market.

FirstWave is a leader in aseptic food processing utilizing proprietary aseptic spouted pouch and filling technology from Scholle IPN. The companies partnered utilizing ProAmpac’s short-run pouching capabilities to allow co-packers to launch aseptic shelf-stable liquid food in a convenient, flexible custom-printed spouted pouch, using Scholle IPN’s patented aseptic-capable fitment.

FirstWave’s aseptic filling technology and ProAmpac’s short-run pouching capabilities allow co-packers to launch aseptic shelf-stable liquid food in a convenient, flexible custom-printed spouted pouch. This new capability is ideal for market trials, trade shows, product samples, and launches. This matches FirstWave’s precision-scale processing capabilities, enabling new aseptic products at any scale.

“When launching new products, it’s not uncommon to have a label update or even multiple versions of a label,” said Michael Druga, SinnovaTek chief executive officer. “We’re happy to offer a low-commitment and low-risk way to test new products while showcasing high-quality graphics in this new spouted flexible pouch format.”

The aseptic packaging technology provides shelf-stable liquid food in a convenient, reclosable flexible spouted pouch. With aseptic packaging, a sterile product is filled into a sterile package within a sterile environment creating a shelf-stable food package without the need for refrigeration. Example applications in this format range from the existing baby food pouches common on store shelves to innovative new products like fruit smoothies, coffees, and spreads.

Using ProAmpac’s short-run digitally printed pouches eliminates upfront engraving costs, and multiple products can be grouped during the printing process to maximize efficiency. This capability, combined with short-run pouching at ProAmpac’s Rochester, NY, ISO 13485 certified site, enables new products to get to market without the expense of larger production runs and with the shelf appeal of flexographic printed packaging rather than applied labels.

“Spouted pouches continue to replace rigid containers in new applications, and partnering with SinnovaTek’s proprietary aseptic technology is a great opportunity to leverage this trend using less packaging in a growing food technology platform,” said Sal Pellingra, ProAmpac VP global package design, applications and business development. “This is another great example of collaboration utilizing our broad capabilities to help partners and brands get new products to market with less complexity and increased speed.”

To learn more about ProAmpac, please visit https://www.proampac.com/en-us/.

To learn more about SinnovaTek, please visit https://www.sinnovatek.com/.



