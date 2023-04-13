Baldwin invites converters to push speed, dose, power and scalability boundaries at Converters Expo

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Baldwin Technology Co.’s AMS Spectral UV division — a one-stop source for high-performance treating, cleaning, curing, coating and inspection solutions — will showcase its award-winning X Series™ line of LED UV curing solutions at the 2023

, which will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 12-13 at Lambeau Field.

Baldwin, exhibiting at table #158, provides printers, converters and manufacturers with expertise and a broad range of market-leading innovations that offer superior results and enhance the economic and environmental efficiency of production processes.

Solutions on display at the Converters Expo will include Baldwin’s patented XP Quatro Series™ -- the latest evolution for high-speed, high-performance LED UV curing and unprecedented system flexibility and reliability. Hosting two large, high-performance LED UV arrays, the module delivers double the dose of a standard LED solution in a size only slightly larger than Baldwin’s standard compact XP Series module.

The XP Quatro Series can emit two different wavelengths from the same head, so with deep, layered substrates, for instance, the longer wavelengths can penetrate further, and in applications that require simultaneous powerful surface curing for inks or adhesives, the shorter waves can achieve this at the same time. Additionally, in applications with dual chemistry on one substrate, such as two ink colors that cure better with different frequencies, both can be perfectly cured simultaneously.



“The ROI for switching a process to LED UV has never been greater, and there is no better way than an LED retrofit of your conventional UV or thermal system to invest in sustainability and the safety of a working environment,” said Kevin Joesel, Baldwin’s AMS Spectral UV Industrial Sales Executive for the Americas. “Achieving the UV curing energy required with a UV LED source has never been easier. With either the XP or XP Quatro system, we can customize a solution that meets or exceeds converters’ UV-LED needs.”

Rounding out Baldwin’s comprehensive technologies for converting are automated cylinder cleaning systems, corona surface pretreatment systems, IR-drying systems, hot-air dryers, rotary spray systems, and technologies for color management and defect detection, all of which increase productivity, reduce waste, improve working conditions and provide full control of producing flawless products. With easy automation and compatible software, Baldwin’s technologies are seamlessly integrated with one another. By “stacking their tech” with Baldwin, converters compound the benefits of Baldwin’s solutions and achieve superior results.