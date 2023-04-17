Atlantic Zeiser, a leading provider of digital print solutions for the packaging industry, has announced that it will be showcasing its new DIGILINE Vario at interpack 2023. The DIGILINE Vario is a printing system that allows for full-color on-demand printing of flexible laminates for pouch packaging and flow wrapping applications.

As part of Coesia, a group of companies specialized in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions, Atlantic Zeiser will be presenting the DIGILINE Vario under the heading GREENMATION, which is Coesia’s response to the current trend prompted by consumer demands towards sustainable packaging solutions, while manufacturers face labor shortages and production cost increases.

"In this complex situation, Coesia believes that the answer to this profitability-threatening challenge lies in supporting a revolution in production which is capable of combining the principles of automation and sustainability in the industries of Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross-industry Automation," said Alessandro Parimbelli, Coesia Chief Executive Officer.

With inline digital printing, the production of packaging from flexible laminates such as pouches and stick packs can now be made much more agile and efficient. The DIGILINE Vario produces vivid colors, and also does not require a reference image, resulting in a much more streamlined process. The costly and time-consuming ordering, handling and storage of many different pre-printed rolls of flexible narrow web materials is no longer necessary, and reliance on film suppliers is significantly reduced.

"In-house printing capabilities are now a game-changer: brands, converters and contract manufacturing organizations are now getting full control over the design of materials and packaging all at once," says Gael Murat, Senior Commercial Director at Atlantic Zeiser. "Digital Printing is the answer to numerous challenges, such as the growing number of different packaging units, faster time-to-market, small batch sizes, increasing changeovers, minimum order quantities from film suppliers, sometimes long lead times for material deliveries and new artwork, and last but not least, the urgent desire to produce more sustainably by minimizing waste."

The DIGILINE Vario can be seen in Hall 6, Booth D31-D57, at interpack, taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany, from May 4-10.



