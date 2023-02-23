Whether it's Deep Dive in the in-house TV studio, the renowned awards ceremony or the focus on topics of the future in the lecture forum - at interpack (May 4 – 10, 2023, at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany), there will be numerous new special areas and activities to complement the offerings of the approximately 2,700 exhibitors.

The trade fair will thus offer a broad spectrum on the critical issues facing the industry in 2023 and beyond.

“We're diving deep into the most important topics in the processing and packaging industry,” said Thomas Dohse, Director of interpack. “We are about putting tomorrow's opportunities and challenges on the agenda. That is why we have redesigned our supporting program. We look forward to numerous voices from experts as well as ground-breaking innovations and projects.”

Spotlight on the defining industry issues

“Spotlight talks & trends” at interpack means seven days of input around the most important topics and trends in the industry, best practices, exciting applications and their drivers for innovation and growth. Deutscher Fachverlag is the partner of the lecture forum.

Each day of the trade fair will have a different focus topic and will feature presentations, case studies and interactive sessions with top industry experts. The focus will be on topics related to logistics, circular economy, sustainability, digital technologies, product safety and e-commerce. Companies such as Siemens, Schütz and Markem-Imaje have already confirmed their presentation participation.

Focus on packaging innovations

Like no other trade fair, interpack stands for major product launches, technological news and packaging innovations. These will be highlighted again this year by award ceremonies.

The “WorldStar Packaging Awards” 2023, which will be presented by the World Packaging Organisation, WPO, at interpack, has a special appeal since it is considered the most prestigious packaging award in the world.

A total of 228 award winners demonstrate the innovative strength of the industry. This year's edition also features new and exciting categories: Gift Packaging, Digital Packaging and the special category Accessible Packaging. Around 400 participants are expected to attend the award ceremony on May 6, 2023.

The “PackTheFuture Award” of the German IK Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen and its French partner ELIPSO will also be presented at interpack. The award honors innovative and sustainable packaging solutions made of plastic. The aim is to promote and publicize the contribution of plastic packaging to climate protection, the circular economy and responsible consumption. Awards are given for the best designs for recycling, sustainable material sourcing or consumer benefits, among others.

New in the industry: interpack Start-up Zone

Every year, new start-up companies enrich the world of packaging. Ten of them will make their first major appearance at interpack 2023 and present themselves to an international trade audience in the Start-up Zone in Hall 15. This includes Recyda, Easy2cool, Packwise, Releaf Paper and Woodland Packaging with exciting innovations from software solutions for recycling or the supply chain, sustainable materials or packaging.

Packing in-house and outsourced

Processing and packaging services are the focus of the new special area for contract packaging. The joint booth in Hall 12 will feature co-packing suppliers for packaging and processing food or consumer goods, as well as additional services related to packaging and configuring products. The partner is the European Co-Packers Association, which represents some 1,000 members of the professional contract packaging industry in Europe, making it a valuable resource for brand owners, manufacturers and retailers looking to outsource production.

SAVE FOOD Highlight Route

Around 30 exhibitors at interpack are also members of the SAVE FOOD Initiative, which since 2011 has been dedicated to fighting the global loss and waste of food. The “SAVE FOOD Highlight Route” will offer visitors an insight into new technologies that help reduce food losses and increase product safety.

The SAVE FOOD booth in the North Entrance Area will also provide information about the initiative and show initial results of the joint study with Instanbul Bahçeşehir University (BAU) on the production of bio-based packaging materials from food waste or food by-products.

For more information on the fight against food loss and waste, the “Product Safety” theme day on May 9 in the "Spotlight talks & trends" lecture forum will be a valuable place to start.

Unique Women in Packaging

They exist – “Unique Women in Packaging”, but there are still too few women in the industry, and too few make it to the executive levels. Especially in times of skilled worker shortages, valuable potential often remains untapped. Many women also seek contact with like-minded people. So there are many good reasons for a women's network.

This year, interpack is promoting an exchange for the first time with an event by women for women. Together with the WPO, it is hosting a panel discussion followed by networking on May 8. Female participants have the opportunity to expand their professional network, get inspired by other women and share experiences. All women who are already working in the industry as well as interested young professionals, trainees and students are invited.

“Late Night” during the day: Live TV from the trade fair

A premiere will also be the Tightly Packed TV Studio from interpack and packaging journal. With a “late night” studio atmosphere, there will be exciting talk shows with well-known industry leaders, discussions on the most important topics and live broadcasts from the exhibition halls. The studio is located on the upper floor of the North Entrance. All shows are also broadcast on the Internet.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at interpack 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit www.interpack.com and www.mdna.com.

For hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc., at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: info@ttitravel.net; www.ttitravel.net