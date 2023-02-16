The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services, has announced that it is now accepting entries for the 12th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards. Entries must be submitted by May 1st, and the awards, which feature three distinct categories, honor primary users and suppliers who have made noticeable strides in the field.

The three award categories are:

Excellence in Reusable Packaging System—an award that honors primary user companies and associated product suppliers that have developed and implemented measurable reusable packaging solutions in a business-to-business supply chain.

Excellence in Reusable Packaging Design Innovation—an award that celebrates the commercial use of a cutting-edge product design that led to a benefit in the market.

Excellence in Reusable Packaging Product Technology—an award that recognizes the deployment of smart and automated systems with reusable transport packaging.

“We received a tremendous response to the addition of the Design and Technology award categories in 2022. RPA is eager to continue the showcase of advanced sustainable and smart solutions that are taking place in the reusable packaging industry,” said RPA President and CEO Tim Debus. “All three categories reflect the amazing developments that we are seeing in the reusables space. It is important that we celebrate the successful reuse of packaging in the commercial marketplace, as well as the companies pioneering product design and the use of technology to deliver value-added packaging performance in the supply chain.”

Submissions will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges after the deadline. Winners will be notified in August, and will accept the award at PACK EXPO International 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place from September 11-13.

To learn more about the RPA and the 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Awards, please click here.