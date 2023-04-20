Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is releasing a new fully recyclable line of grab and go bars. This is the first line of chocolate bars ESC has created with fully recyclable packaging.

Starting now, consumers can purchase the 1.6-oz. raspberry filling + 60% dark chocolate bar, one of the brand's best-selling flavors. The bar includes silky raspberry vegan paired with ESC's rich 60% dark chocolate.

In the coming weeks ESC will be announcing four additional flavors to the grab and go lineup: