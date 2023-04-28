Koehler Paper, part of the Koehler Group, is expanding its offerings in the NexPlus® group of innovative flexible packaging paper products. With its excellent oxygen, grease, and mineral oil barrier properties, the product is suitable for metallizing, making it perfect not only for the packaging of foods such as chips, energy bars, energy powders, and coffee, but also for non-food products such as cosmetics in powder or solid form. With this step, Koehler is expanding its portfolio of fiber-based flexible packaging paper. Koehler Paper will be presenting the product concept to the public for the first time ever at the interpack trade show in Düsseldorf from May 4th through May 10th at Booth D42 in Hall 8a.

Together with Nissha Metallizing Solutions, Koehler Paper has developed METIVO® Advanced, a premium product that is made 100% with virgin fiber pulp from certified sustainable forestry and controlled sources and that is designed to be recyclable in conformity with the latest testing methods. In comparison to conventional plastic packaging, the flexible packaging paper reduces carbon footprints significantly and contributes to a sustainable circular economy.

“The first packing machine performance tests have yielded very promising results. The barrier properties that provide resistance to oil and grease in the bags that were produced have turned out to be particularly outstanding,” said Christoph Wachter, Head of the Flexible Packaging Paper division at Koehler Paper.

“The metallizing boosts the barrier properties to a whole new level, enabling us to guarantee excellent product protection and extraordinary product quality,” added Nissha Metallizing Solutions CEO Giorgio Boss.

With the NexFlex® product range, Koehler Paper has developed a unique and fully recyclable generation of flexible packaging papers. The aim here is to replace plastic in packaging by using so-called barrier paper wherever possible. The range covers a broad spectrum, as it includes standard coated and uncoated papers used in laminates for pouches, sachets, and other applications, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging for food and non-food products. The next generation of papers for flexible packaging are sustainable barrier papers with functional surfaces for product-specific protection (NexPlus®).

