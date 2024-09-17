Koehler Paper, part of the Koehler Group, has launched a new high‐quality product range made for tea packaging, offering the perfect solution to high demand for organic tea and sustainable packaging alternatives on the tea market. The different types of flexible packaging paper cover a broad range of requirements—from good knurling and heat‐sealing properties with or without a barrier function, for instance for high aroma protection, to teabag wrapping and flow packs. Koehler Paper is showcasing the range at the Fachpack trade fair in Nuremberg from September 24–26, 2024 at stand 310 in Hall 3a.

Diverse product range for an easy switch to sustainable packaging alternatives

“Our flexible packaging paper has a lot of advantages: It is recyclable, offers top product protection, complies with food standards, and is highly compatible with tea packaging machines, offering the same efficiency and speed as plastic film,” explains Christoph Wachter, Director of Flexible Packaging Paper at Koehler Paper.

With Koehler NexPlus® Tea Aroma and Koehler NexPlus® Tea Flavor, the company is offering two types of heat‐sealable packaging paper with both a grease and oil barrier and a special aroma barrier, which is well‐suited for essential oils and aromatic tea varieties. Meanwhile, Koehler NexPlus® Tea Pure and Koehler NexPlus® Tea Coat can be used for heat‐sealed teabag wrapping and flow packs with a natural feel or glossy surface. Koehler NexPure® Tea and Koehler NexCoat® Tea Matt are suitable for knurled teabag wrapping where barrier properties are not required.

To directly test compatibility with existing packaging machines, the company is also offering pre‐printed rolls as samples for tea envelopes.

Sustainable packaging: Innovative Paper Solutions with “NexFlex®” from Koehler Paper

The research and development team from Koehler Innovation & Technology worked with the experts from Koehler Paper to develop the NexFlex® product range, a unique and recyclable generation of flexible packaging paper. The aim here is to replace plastic in packaging by using so‐called barrier paper wherever possible. The range covers a broad spectrum: It includes standard coated and uncoated paper used in laminates for pouches, sachets and other applications, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging for food and non‐food products. The next generation of paper for flexible packaging are sustainable barrier paper with functional surfaces for product‐specific protection (Koehler NexPlus®). The NexFlex® product family also includes paper coated on one side with good dimensional stability and high smoothness (Koehler NexCoat®), as well as uncoated paper with a natural appearance (Koehler NexPure®). Various flexible packaging paper from Koehler Paper were awarded the “Made for Recycling” seal by the environmental service provider Interzero.