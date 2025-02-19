Together with organic ready-to-eat meal provider pack&satt, Koehler Paper, a Koehler Group company, has now developed paper packaging for convenience products with its “Koehler NexPlus® Advanced” flexible packaging paper for the first time ever. The packaging paper product from Koehler Paper provides ideal protection for “einpott” ready-to-eat meals thanks to its extraordinary oxygen, mineral oil, and grease barrier properties. pack&satt products are available in three flavors: “Tomate Linse” (lentils and tomato), “Curry Linse” (lentil curry), and “Rote Bete Kartoffel” (red beet and potato).

Recyclable paper packaging makes circular value creation a reality

pack&satt ready-to-eat meals were originally bottled in returnable jars. However, customer feedback, coupled with a general overhaul of the product, led the company to look for alternative packaging options.

“Our customers frequently told us that if they had an electric kettle, that meant that they also had bowls or cups available, making the jars redundant. And on top of that, we found out that using paper instead of glass to hold dry product would improve our environmental footprint. Given all that, we were tremendously happy when we found Koehler and saw that they offered the right packaging material for our needs,” explains pack&satt founder Sophie Gnest.

“When developing ‘Koehler NexPlus® Advanced’ flexible packaging paper, the focus was on making it recyclable and ensuring it would provide outstanding product protection. As a result, the paper can be recycled conventionally and reused frequently,” adds Alexander Rauer, Head of Business Development for Flexible Packaging Paper Products at Koehler Paper.

This recyclability has been confirmed by the Papiertechnische Stiftung (PTS) institute with CEPI testing, as well as by environmental service provider Interzero with its “Made for Recycling” seal.

Innovative Paper Solutions with “NexFlex®” from Koehler Paper

The research and development team from Koehler Innovation & Technology worked with the experts from Koehler Paper to develop the NexFlex® product range, a unique and recyclable generation of flexible packaging paper. The aim here is to replace plastic in packaging by using barrier paper wherever possible. The range covers a broad spectrum. It includes standard coated and uncoated paper used in laminates for pouches, sachets, and other applications, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging for food and non-food products.

The next generation of paper for flexible packaging is sustainable barrier paper with functional surfaces for product-specific protection (Koehler NexPlus®). The NexFlex® product family also includes paper coated on one side with good dimensional stability and high smoothness (Koehler NexCoat®), as well as uncoated paper with a natural appearance (Koehler NexPure®). Various flexible packaging papers from Koehler Paper were awarded the “Made for Recycling” seal by the environmental service provider Interzero.