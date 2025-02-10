Together with Italian pasta company Astrabio, Koehler Paper has now packed pasta in one of its flexible packaging papers for the first time ever. Koehler NexPlus® Seal Pure, a heat-sealable paper, maximizes shelf life, protects the product inside it, and features extraordinary strength properties that make it perfect for further processing on standard packaging machines.

Recyclable packaging for organic pasta

The brand IRIS Bio stands for high-quality food and a sustainable agricultural model. Koehler Paper accordingly offers a sustainable packaging alternative with its flexible packaging paper.

“With Koehler NexPlus® Seal Pure, we offer a packaging paper with a significantly reduced carbon footprint in comparison to conventional plastic packaging,” says Mauro Moretti, Flexible Packaging Paper Sales Manager at Koehler Italia. “It also boasts the significant benefit of being recyclable and conserving valuable resources as a result.”

This is also corroborated by positive feedback from customers, which shows that the two companies made the right decision.

Sustainable packaging: Innovative Paper Solutions with NexFlex® from Koehler Paper

The research and development team from Koehler Innovation & Technology worked with the experts from Koehler Paper to develop the NexFlex® product range, a unique and recyclable generation of flexible packaging paper. The aim here is to replace plastic in packaging by using so-called barrier paper wherever possible.

The range covers a broad spectrum. It includes standard coated and uncoated paper used in laminates for pouches, sachets and other applications, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging for food and non-food products. The next generation of paper for flexible packaging is sustainable barrier paper with functional surfaces for product-specific protection (Koehler NexPlus®). The NexFlex® product family also includes paper coated on one side with good dimensional stability and high smoothness (Koehler NexCoat®), as well as uncoated paper with a natural appearance (Koehler NexPure®). Various flexible packaging papers from Koehler Paper were awarded the “Made for Recycling” seal by the environmental service provider Interzero.